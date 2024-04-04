ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14 % in Q1 compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 9% and amounted to SEK 148.9 (136.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased with 1 % and amounted to SEK 9.7 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 9% to SEK 158.6 (146.0) million compared with the previous year.
The group revenue increased with 14 % for Q1 2024 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 450.4 (393.7) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
24-mar
23-mar
Change
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change
The Nordics
22.6
26.8
-16 %
66.8
73.6
-9 %
Central Europe
41.7
35.5
17 %
117.8
90.9
30 %
East Europe
32.1
34.6
-7 %
93.3
92.5
1 %
South & West Europe
25.7
18.7
37 %
70.7
49,0
44 %
The Baltics
7.9
7.7
3 %
23.6
21.1
12 %
North America
12.7
7,0
81 %
34.7
19.6
77 %
Asia-Pacific
5,0
4.5
11 %
12.7
15.6
-19 %
Africa
1.2
1.4
-14 %
3.3
3.8
-13 %
Zinzino
148.9
136.2
9 %
422.9
366.1
16 %
Faun Pharma
9.7
9.8
-1 %
27.5
27.6
0 %
Zinzino Group
158.6
146.0
9 %
450.4
393.7
14 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2024,c3956326
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3956326/b08b1cad986bf382.pdf
2403 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q1-2024-302108224.html