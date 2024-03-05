LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Spring Conference 2024 on March 12 and 13, 2024

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, announced today that management is participating in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Spring Conference 2024 on March 12 and 13, 2024. On behalf of the company CEO, Sam Rubin and CFO, Al Miranda will deliver a company presentation at 10:00 AM EST on March 12th and host one-on-one meetings the following day, March 13th.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, where presenting companies are recommended by a network of investors. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two.

To learn more about the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Spring Conference 2024 on March 12 and 13, 2024 or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with LightPath Technologies, please visit the conference website https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at LightPath Webcast Link.

The webcast of LightPath Technologies' presentation will also be available on the company's website under the Events and Presentations tab:

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Dallas Texas, Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, Visimid Technologies, was acquired in July 2023, and specializes in the design and development of customized infrared cameras, for the industrial and defense industries. Such customized cameras are often sold together with customized optical assemblies from LightPath.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies

