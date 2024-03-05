

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) is up over 41% at $7.16. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) is up over 34% at $56.01. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 23% at $15.29. REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) is up over 21% at $25.91. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) is up over 20% at $19.63. AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) is up over 18% at $154.55. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is up over 13% at $3.60. Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is up over 12% at $10.35. Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is up over 12% at $0.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) is up over 10% at $20.54. Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) is up over 9% at $3.84. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is up over 9% at $2.90. Target Corporation (TGT) is up over 7% at $162.47. BARK, Inc. (BARK) is up over 7% at $1.33.



In the Red



QT Imaging Inc (QTI) is down over 41% at $2.05. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX) is down over 32% at $1.95. GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is down over 23% at $56.71. Ethereal Tech PTE. Ltd (FUFU) is down over 23% at $10.08. Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) is down over 15% at $11.05. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is down over 15% at $1.77. Renalytix Plc (RNLX) is down over 15% at $1.24. Energem Corp. (ENCP) is down over 13% at $4.35. Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is down over 13% at $2.83. Ainos, Inc. (AIMD) is down over 11% at $1.26. Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) is down over 10% at $5.09. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is down over 8% at $5.50. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is down over 7% at $123.79. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) is down over 6% at $1.94. MMTec, Inc. (MTC) is down over 5% at $2.22.



