Concentrix Corporation: Concentrix Appoints Ryan Peterson as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer

NEWARK, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, today announced the arrival of Ryan Peterson as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer. Ryan will join the Concentrix Global Executive Team and report directly to Chris Caldwell, President and CEO.



As Chief Product Officer, Ryan's mission will be to design, develop and deploy innovative products at scale across clients and internal operations. Ryan's team will focus on GenAI powered solutions that leverage Concentrix' domain expertise to enhance customer experiences, as well as improve the productivity of Concentrix' game-changers around the globe.

"With the strong demand for transformation from our clients, Ryan's addition to our leadership team will allow us to accelerate and scale the innovation and solutions we are already deploying," said Chris Caldwell. "Spearheading our GenAI and product development, Ryan will leverage our existing technical capabilities, assets, and partnerships to build a world-class product team. I am truly excited to have such a strong and experienced leader to join us on this journey."

Ryan brings to Concentrix a wealth of in-depth product and AI experience that will further enhance and grow the company's capabilities and product portfolio. Most recently, at Amazon Web Services, as a Global Leader of the Customer Experience application, Amazon Connect (CXE), and a Global Leader of AWS Storage division, Ryan drove significant growth in both businesses and gained substantial experience leading go-to-market, sales, business development, and solution architectures, driving technical innovation and helping direct product teams. His experience also includes more than a decade building and running data management companies, a critical skillset in the deployment of AI.

"My time at Amazon taught me about the power of connecting with customers and seeing the world through their eyes," said Ryan Peterson. "It showed me that at the intersection of technology and human empathy, there's a chance to really make a difference. I am thrilled to be joining Chris and the team, to leverage Concentrix' deep knowledge of customers, human insight, and proprietary data to help leading companies deliver world-class customer experience solutions."

