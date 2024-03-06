Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024
WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
05.03.24
21:58 Uhr
452,20 Euro
+0,55
+0,12 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
451,60453,4005.03.
451,50451,7505.03.
Firmen im Artikel
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION3,340+1,21 %
META PLATFORMS INC452,20+0,12 %
