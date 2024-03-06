Anzeige
Potash-Boom: Milliardengeschäfte warten auf clevere Investoren!
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500
06.03.2024
Sampo plc: Sampo issues outlook statement for 2024

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 March 2024 at 9:30 am


Sampo issues outlook statement for 2024

Sampo Group has this morning announced new financial targets for the 2024-2026 strategic period. Subsequently, the Group is issuing a first outlook statement for 2024.

Sampo Group is expected to deliver a combined ratio in 2024 that meets the 2024-2026 annual target of below 85 per cent, including an assumed discount rate benefit of 2 percentage points.


SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com/)


