NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Sampo (143/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sampo Oyj (Sampo) held today, April 25, 2024, approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.20 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.60 per share. The Ex-date is April 26, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMPO) because there were no open positions. For further information, please see the attacehd file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1216288