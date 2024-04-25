Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
25.04.24
16:49 Uhr
39,550 Euro
-0,880
-2,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,55039,66018:30
39,54039,65018:31
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2024 | 17:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Sampo (143/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sampo Oyj (Sampo) held today, April 25,
2024, approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.20 per share in addition to
an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.60 per share. The Ex-date is April 26, 2024. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and
gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMPO) because there were no open positions. 

For further information, please see the attacehd file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1216288
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
