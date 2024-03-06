

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported fiscal year profit before tax of $332.7 million compared to a loss of $17.3 million, prior year. Profit per share was $1.32 compared to a loss of $0.06. For the year ended 31 December 2023, insurance revenue increased to $1.52 billion from $1.23 billion, last year. Gross premiums written was $1.93 billion compared to $1.65 billion.



Lancashire's Board has declared a special dividend of $0.50 per common share, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $119.0 million. The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on 12 April 2024 to shareholders of record on 15 March 2024. Lancashire also announced that its Board has declared a final dividend of $0.15 per common share, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $36.0 million.



