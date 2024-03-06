First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Hypefactors A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's extraordinary general meeting on 23 February 2024. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 14 May 2024. ISIN: DK0060989911 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Hypefactors ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.10): 11,443,728 shares (DKK 1,144,372.80) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 36682604 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 1010 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HYPE ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 158208 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- __________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33