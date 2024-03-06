Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024

WKN: A2N5LQ | ISIN: DK0060989911 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HY
Frankfurt
06.03.24
09:11 Uhr
0,244 Euro
-0,036
-12,86 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.03.2024 | 09:46
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Hypefactors A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's extraordinary
general meeting on 23 February 2024. The last day of trading in the company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 14 May 2024. 



ISIN:              DK0060989911             
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Hypefactors             
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.10): 11,443,728 shares (DKK 1,144,372.80)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:             36682604               
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:               1010                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           HYPE                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          158208                
----------------------------------------------------------------------







__________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
