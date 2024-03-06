Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Announces Appointment of Brett Hull and Justin Bourque to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Karbon-X, an innovative carbon offset company known for its pioneering subscription service and custom offsetting solutions for businesses and organizations, proudly announces the appointment of Brett Hull and Justin Bourque to its Board of Directors, effective February 26, 2024. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to combat climate change through advanced carbon offsetting solutions accessible via an app and website.

Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X, shared his enthusiasm about the new appointments: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Brett Hull and Justin Bourque to our Board of Directors. Their extensive experience and expertise in their respective fields will be invaluable assets as we continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. Brett Hull is a legendary figure in the hockey world and his extensive experience will serve Karbon-X well. Likewise, we are thrilled to welcome Justin Bourque to our board, a recognized leader both inside and out of the indigenous community. As Karbon-X embarks on this new chapter, I am confident that Brett and Justin will play pivotal roles in driving our company forward. Their passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values and objectives."

Brett Hull, renowned for his illustrious career in ice hockey, brings a wealth of experience in sports management and team leadership to Karbon-X. Hull, a Canadian-American former professional ice hockey player, general manager, and currently an executive vice president of the St. Louis Blues, is celebrated for his scoring prowess and leadership on and off the ice. Hull's career, highlighted by 741 goals, ranks fifth highest in NHL history, and his achievements include two Stanley Cup victories and recognition as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history.

Justin Bourque is an experienced leader with a profound commitment to fostering relationships between industry and Indigenous communities. As the Founder and President of Âsokan Generational Developments, Bourque has led several major projects and complex Indigenous equity ownership transactions, demonstrating a unique blend of innovation, leadership, and dedication to Indigenous sovereignty and economic resilience. His work has earned him prestigious accolades, including Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal and inclusion in the Indigenomics Institute 10 To Watch List, highlighting his contributions to the $100 billion Indigenous economy.

The addition of Hull and Bourque to the Karbon-X Board of Directors aligns with the company's vision to lead in the carbon offsetting sector by leveraging their unique insights, experiences, and leadership qualities. Their appointments are expected to propel Karbon-X towards new heights in environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X is at the forefront of the fight against climate change, offering a subscription service that allows individuals and organizations to sponsor projects that offset carbon footprints through an innovative app and website. Additionally, Karbon-X provides custom carbon offsetting solutions for businesses and organizations, aiming to make sustainability achievable for all. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation, Karbon-X is dedicated to creating a greener, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.Karbon-X.com.

