LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Appoints Thermal Imaging Veteran Jason Messerschmidt as Vice President of Sales

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), ("LightPath" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, announced Mr. Jason Messerschmidt has joined the Company in the role of Vice President, Sales.

"Jason brings over 20 years of experience in sales with a special emphasis on imaging systems used in firefighting and industrial settings. Jason's background in thermal imaging and product line growth aligns well with LightPath's evolution to providing complete, application specific imaging solutions," said Sam Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of LightPath.

Jason joins LightPath Technologies from FLIR Systems, where he was Senior Director of Sales for US Industrial Solutions, responsible for over $250 million in sales across nine business verticals in North America. Earlier in his career at FLIR, Jason was the national sales manager for their fire products division, responsible for firefighting thermal imaging and related equipment.

"I am very excited to join LightPath Technologies as I have extensive experience with their customer base and understand the groundbreaking work they do in thermal imaging. I am excited for the future as we continue to build on the company's strategic growth," said Jason Messerschmidt.

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Dallas Texas, Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, Visimid Technologies, was acquired in July 2023, and specializes in the design and development of customized infrared cameras, for the industrial and defense industries. Such customized cameras are often sold together with customized optical assemblies from LightPath.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high-performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

