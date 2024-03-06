ELECOM USA: ELECOM Elevates Everyday Products with Innovative Award-Winning Designs

Japan's most renowned tech brand, ELECOM, is bringing its award-winning product design and sustainable practices to the U.S. consumer electronics market.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / For more than 35 years, ELECOM has been a leading brand in Japan and Asia. Now, it is entering the American market, bringing a unique combination of innovative technology, sustainable practices, and ethical business operations. With a portfolio that includes over 200 design awards, ELECOM boasts a history of excellence in electronics and computer accessories. The company has also successfully expanded its product lines into home, kitchen, pet, and beauty accessories, further demonstrating its versatility and commitment to quality.



ELECOM

35 Years of Innovation

ELECOM is equally committed to fostering sustainability as much as design innovation. A testament to this commitment was ELECOM'S launch of the first oval-shaped mouse in 1988, which stood out from the prevailing rectangular mouse at the time. Eventually, the oval mouse would become the new standard. This steadfast commitment guarantees that consumers in the United States can now benefit from high-quality technology products. These products are designed with a keen attention to detail, a focus on sustainability, and a goal to improve the quality of life for users.

"As we enter the American market, we bring the best of Japanese innovation and design," said Kazuya Hamaguchi, U.S. president and COO at ELECOM. "It's our mission to enhance everyday life and productivity across cultures with our quality-driven, award-winning products. At ELECOM, our approach marries cutting-edge technology with progressive methodologies aimed at enhancing everyday experiences."

Founded in 1986, ELECOM quickly made its mark by introducing an innovative mouse just two years after its inception, growing into a comprehensive electronics company. The company offers a wide spectrum of products designed to meet a variety of needs. This includes computer accessories like mice, trackball mice, and keyboards, as well as power devices like wall chargers and power banks that work seamlessly with everyday gadgets like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Recently, ELECOM has broadened its offerings to include other product solutions, such as the NESTOUT outdoor power banks and eco-friendly solar chargers, alongside the compact NOGI beauty hair irons. The company plans to unveil an exciting expansion of new product lines in the home, tech, outdoor, and beauty categories, marking an ambitious journey to enrich and diversify its existing offerings.

"Beyond creating award-winning products, we are committed to minimizing environmental impact, addressing societal challenges, and contributing to society through sustainable and ethical business practices," Hamaguchi said.

ELECOM's comprehensive sustainability strategy encompasses efforts to minimize waste, promote responsible environmental stewardship, and manage chemicals effectively. Through initiatives focused on reduction, reuse, and recycling, the company undertakes a variety of actions, from waste management and responsible chemical handling to engaging in regenerative environmental projects and managing water-related risks. These efforts include transitioning to renewable packaging, optimizing supply chain management, operating outlet stores for products in defective packaging, and providing complimentary recycling services for used personal computers and batteries.

ELECOM is excited to bring its innovative technology, sustainable practices, and ethical business operations into the U.S. and offer consumers its versatile products, including electronics and computer accessories and home products. For almost four decades, the company has been a leading brand in Japan and Asia, with over 200 design awards and a comprehensive sustainability strategy to promote environmental stewardship and public safety through its reduction, reuse, and recycling initiatives. ELECOM is proud to bring its commitment to quality and its award-winning and versatile products to U.S. consumers.

For more information, please visithttps://elecomusa.com/.

About ELECOM USA

ELECOM, a Japanese consumer goods leader since 1986, pioneers innovation in global consumer electronics with a modern design ethos, boasting 150+ Good Design Awards and 66 IF Design Awards, emphasizing excellence and innovation.

Contact Information:

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

ELECOM

35 Years of Innovation ELECOM

Chairman & Founder Junji Hada ELECOM

NOGI Hair Iron ELECOM

EX-G Mouse Series ELECOM

IF DESIGN GOLD AWARD WINNER 2022 ELECOM

SHELLPHA Collection ELECOM

Sustainability

SOURCE: ELECOM USA

View the original press release on newswire.com.