ELECOM USA: ELECOM Transforms Charging in the U.S. with Japan's Leading Wall Chargers

Japan's leading technology accessories brand introduces its innovative collection of high-performance chargers to U.S. consumers.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Renowned for creating the best-selling mobile and tablet accessories in Japan, ELECOM is now poised to transform the American charging solutions landscape with its cutting-edge, high-efficiency wall chargers. These chargers not only promise exceptional performance but also prioritize energy efficiency, thanks to their versatile, groundbreaking technology.





Since 2014, ELECOM has dominated the Japanese market as the top choice for wall chargers, alongside its diverse range of phone and tablet accessories. The brand has consistently been honored with the prestigious BCN Award for 10 years running, affirming its status as the premier choice for mobile charging solutions. With over 27 million chargers sold globally, ELECOM's expansion into the U.S. market marks a significant milestone. This introduction features a suite of advanced GaN II chargers, showcasing the latest advancements in wall charging technology.

Kazuya Hamaguchi, U.S. President and COO of ELECOM, expressed enthusiasm about the wall chargers' U.S. debut, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing high-quality, customer-focused solutions. "Our design philosophy is deeply rooted in understanding and meeting consumer needs, positioning us as leaders in the charging market," Hamaguchi stated. "We are thrilled to offer our innovative charging solutions to American consumers."

The new ELECOM charger line-up includes eight models with power outputs ranging from 65W to 150W. These chargers feature one to four ports, allowing for simultaneous charging of multiple devices, from smartphones to laptops, ensuring compatibility and convenience.

Employing cutting-edge GaN II technology, these chargers are designed for maximum efficiency and compactness. They include smart Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) mechanisms, which intelligently optimize power distribution to the connected device, enabling rapid, efficient charging. The PD feature allows the charger to negotiate the optimal power draw with devices, ensuring quick and safe charging, while PPS adjusts power levels to precisely meet the device's charging needs, promoting optimal charging conditions.

Safety and durability are paramount in ELECOM's charger designs, which meet stringent safety standards and include features such as temperature detection and overcurrent protection. The chargers' durable, scratch-resistant, and smudge-proof exterior, coupled with GaN II technology, facilitates rapid charging in a travel-friendly form factor.

ELECOM has garnered over 200 design awards, reflecting its commitment to excellence in electronics and computer accessories. The brand has expanded its offerings to include products for home, kitchen, pets, and beauty, all while advancing its sustainability strategy to promote environmental and public safety through reduction, reuse, and recycling initiatives.

The new chargers retail for $49.99 to $99.99 and are now available for purchase on the ELECOM website and Amazon store.

About ELECOM USA

Since 1986, ELECOM has been at the forefront of innovation in consumer electronics, earning a global reputation for its modern design and exceptional quality. The brand boasts over 150 Good Design Awards and 66 IF Design Awards, underscoring its dedication to excellence and innovation in the tech accessories market.

