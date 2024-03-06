Icelandair Group hf.: Strong passenger loads and on-time performance in February





In February 2024, Icelandair transported 234 thousand passengers, a 17% increase compared to February 2023. During the month, 41% of passengers were travelling to Iceland, 20% from Iceland, 30% were via passengers and 9% were travelling within Iceland. Load factor was 76.6%. On-time performance was 84.6%, increasing significantly between years, by 12.6 ppt.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 26%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers was similar to February last year.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair president and CEO:

"Our traffic numbers were strong in February, with significant increase in the number of passengers both in our international and domestic operations. It is also great to have reached a higher load factor than in February last year on a 23% increase in capacity. During the month, we used the flexibility of our route network to meet increased demand on the via and from markets, driving strong sales in these markets and compensating for the slight decrease in demand in the market to Iceland compared to last year. At the same time, we achieved our best on-time-performance in February for years. This success is thanks to the excellent performance of our employees, who managed to maintain smooth flight operations, even despite the latest volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes area that impacted the infrastructure at the airport for few days."





