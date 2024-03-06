Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Defi Technologies: Rekordwachstum durch starke Kryptomärkte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2024 | 17:12
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Icelandair Group hf.: Strong passenger loads and on-time performance in February


In February 2024, Icelandair transported 234 thousand passengers, a 17% increase compared to February 2023. During the month, 41% of passengers were travelling to Iceland, 20% from Iceland, 30% were via passengers and 9% were travelling within Iceland. Load factor was 76.6%. On-time performance was 84.6%, increasing significantly between years, by 12.6 ppt.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 26%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers was similar to February last year.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair president and CEO:

"Our traffic numbers were strong in February, with significant increase in the number of passengers both in our international and domestic operations. It is also great to have reached a higher load factor than in February last year on a 23% increase in capacity. During the month, we used the flexibility of our route network to meet increased demand on the via and from markets, driving strong sales in these markets and compensating for the slight decrease in demand in the market to Iceland compared to last year. At the same time, we achieved our best on-time-performance in February for years. This success is thanks to the excellent performance of our employees, who managed to maintain smooth flight operations, even despite the latest volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes area that impacted the infrastructure at the airport for few days."


Contact Information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.