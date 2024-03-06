Longi and Ferroglobe have signed a long-term agreement for supplies of quartzite and metallurgical grade silicon (MGS). The deal has been in effect since the start of the year. Longi and Ferroglobe PLC, a silicon metal and ferroalloys producer, have signed a long-term supply agreement. The deal will see Ferroglobe supply quartzite and metallurgical grade silicon (MGS) to Longi, in order to support the Chinese solar module manufacturer's strategy to expand purchases from the leading Western suppliers of silicon materials. A joint statement said the partnership, which has been in effect since the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...