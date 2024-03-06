Anzeige
Defi Technologies: Rekordwachstum durch starke Kryptomärkte!
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578
Tradegate
06.03.24
18:03 Uhr
36,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,12 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,45037,35018:32
37,00037,50018:08
06.03.2024
Sword Group | Confirmation of 2023 Annual Performance - Reassessment of organic growth outlook 2024 - 2028

Consolidated Revenue: €281.6m (i)
Organic Growth: +19% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.3% (i)
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates (excluding AAA)


ANALYSIS

Our organic growth for 2023 exceeded our budget forecasts by four percentage points, a significant result which reflects our dynamic expansion. Initially projected at 15%, our organic growth reached 19% (i).

During the second half of the year, our cash collection was particularly strong. Taking into account our portfolio of treasury shares, our cash position increased significantly, from €15.8 million at 30 June 2023 to €32.6 million at 31 December 2023.


OUTLOOK

Our revised business plan for 2024-2028 forecasts annual organic growth of around 15%, with stable profitability of close to 12%.


We will be presenting a detailed strategic plan at our SFAF meeting on 7 March in Paris. Based on these projections, we expect to achieve revenue in excess of €320 million by 2024, continuing our organic growth dynamic.

Dividend

Dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting: €1.7 per share


Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.


Agenda

25/04/24

2024 First Quarter Revenue

29/04/24

Annual Shareholders Meeting

2023 Accounts

contact



Attachment

  • SwordGroup_FY2023 Results 07032024 FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a3c9a67a-e91f-4d4f-9711-9e10d814a5f8)

