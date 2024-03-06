Regulatory News:
Issuer: SEB S.A.(Paris:SK)
Type of securities: ordinary shares
ISIN Code: FR0000121709
LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47
Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meeting on May, 17th 2023
Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 12th 2023
Stockbroker: NATIXIS
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
27/02/2024
FR0000121709
691 722
106,0000
XPAR
TOTAL
691 722
106,0000
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
Natixis
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
27/02/2024
FR0000121709
106,00
EUR
441 722
XPAR
7385922
Allocation to employees and executive officers
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
Natixis
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
27/02/2024
FR0000121709
106,00
EUR
250 000
XPAR
7385922
Allocation to employees and executive officers
