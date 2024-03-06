Regulatory News:

Issuer: SEB S.A.(Paris:SK)

Type of securities: ordinary shares

ISIN Code: FR0000121709

LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47

Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meeting on May, 17th 2023

Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 12th 2023

Stockbroker: NATIXIS

Issuer Name Issue LEI Code Transaction

date ISIN Code Daily volume

(Nb of

securities) Daily weighted

average price of

purchase Exchange code SEB S.A. 969500WP61NBK098AC47 27/02/2024 FR0000121709 691 722 106,0000 XPAR TOTAL 691 722 106,0000

Issuer Issuer LEI code PSI name PSI LEI Code Timestamp ISIN Code Gross

price Currency Quantity Exchange

code Transaction

reference Purpose SEB S.A. 969500WP61NBK098AC47 Natixis KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 27/02/2024

08:41:33 FR0000121709 106,00 EUR 441 722 XPAR 7385922 Allocation to employees and executive officers SEB S.A. 969500WP61NBK098AC47 Natixis KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 27/02/2024

08:41:33 FR0000121709 106,00 EUR 250 000 XPAR 7385922 Allocation to employees and executive officers

