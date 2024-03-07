Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Evolva Holding SA in liquidation: Nice & Green requests 3 agenda items be included in AGM agenda



07-March-2024

PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Shareholder Nice & Green SA requests 3 agenda items to be included in the agenda of the upcoming Annual General Meeting; shareholder Pegasus Global Opportunity Fund Ltd crosses 10% threshold Reinach, Switzerland, 7 March 2024 - Evolva Holding SA in liquidation (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") was informed yesterday by its largest shareholder Nice & Green SA that it wishes to include three items to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 12 April 2024. Moreover, Evolva was informed yesterday by shareholder Pegasus Global Opportunity Fund Ltd that it holds more than 10% of the EVE shares. The first agenda item requests the revocation of the liquidation resolution, the second item the revocation of the delisting of the EVE shares from SIX Swiss Exchange, and the third item the introduction of an opting-out clause in Evolva's articles of association. Nice & Green SA argues that approval of the three agenda items would allow Evolva to seize market opportunities in the area of public mergers and acquisitions, in particular so-called 'reverse takeovers'. Reference is made to Nice & Green SA's request letter and the explanations contained therein (available below in the 'Documentation' section). The Board of Directors will review and discuss the agenda item requests and will comment in due course, at the latest at the publication of the AGM invitation. The AGM invitation is expected to be published on or about 22 March 2024. Furthermore, shareholder Pegasus Global Opportunity Fund Ltd informed Evolva in a disclosure notification received yesterday that it now holds more than 10% of the EVE shares. Documentation

Nice & Green SA letter including the request to include 3 agenda items at AGM 2024: [ Link ].

Important dates

12 April 2024 Annual General Meeting

Contact Evolva

Doris Rudischhauser

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+41 79 410 81 88

dorisr@evolva.com

