

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries (MRO.L) posted a fiscal year loss before tax of 8 million pounds compared to a loss of 328 million pounds, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 0.1 pence compared to a loss of 16.3 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 390 million pounds, up 164% on the prior year. Adjusted operating profit, pre-PLC costs, more than doubled to 420 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was 18.7 pence, compared to 4.1 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue was 3.35 billion pounds, a 17% growth over last year, or up 13% including businesses being exited.



The Group's 2024 adjusted operating profit guidance was upgraded by 6%, pre-PLC costs.



The Board proposed to pay a final dividend of 3.5 pence per share for 2023, making a total dividend for the year of 5.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 8 May 2024 to those shareholders on the register at 2 April 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX