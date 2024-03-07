Trina Solar has developed all-black, 450 W solar modules, featuring n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells, with a power conversion efficiency of 22. 5%. Trina Solar has presented an all-black version of its Vertex S+ solar modules for residential applications. The Chinese solar module manufacturer said that the new NEG9R. 25 product has a power output of 450 W. It measures 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 21 kg. The modules use glass on the front and back are each 1. 6 millimeters thick. They offer a power conversion efficiency of 22. 5%. The manufacturer achieved an ...

