Der chinesische Photovoltaik-Hersteller Trina Solar hat mit seinem n-type i-TOPCon Solarmodul eine maximale Ausgangsleistung von 740,6 Watt erzielt. Damit ist es weltweit das bisher leistungsstärkste PV-Modul. Das 210-mm n-Typ i-TOPCon-Modul von Trina Solar hat eine maximale Ausgangsleistung von 740,6 Watt erreicht. Das ist laut Hersteller die höchste bislang erreicht Leistung eines Photovoltaik-Moduls. Die Rekordleistung für ein Photovoltaik-Modul hat der TÜV SÜD über das State Key Laboratory of ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...