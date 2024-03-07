Park Lawn Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results, Appointment of New Director and its 2024 Financial Outlook

2024 Financial Outlook High Midpoint Low Adjusted EBITDA $80M $75M $70M Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $0.90 $0.85 $0.80

This guidance is based on many assumptions, including, but not limited to, that Park Lawn will continue to grow organically through initiatives such as development of new inventory and business locations (i.e., on-sites), as well as inorganically through mergers and acquisitions in the approximate amount of $50-$100M on average per year. Likewise, for the 2024 calendar year, we are assuming that mortality in Canada and the United States remains flat to slightly depressed as a result of the impact from the pull-forward effect associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, in the near term and for the 2024 calendar year, we anticipate that corporate costs will remain relatively consistent with prior periods as we continue to enhance our corporate support facilities and resources, and continue to pursue M&A growth.

The purpose of the 2024 Financial Outlook is to assist investors, shareholders, and others in understanding certain financial metrics relating to expected 2024 financial results for evaluating the performance of the Company's business. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The 2024 Financial Outlook, including the various assumptions underlying it, is forward-looking and should be read in conjunction the section below entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information".

Appointment of Maggie MacDougall to the Board of Directors

In furtherance of its commitment to deepening and diversifying the skills and backgrounds of its directors, the Company also announced the appointment of Maggie MacDougall as an independent director to its Board of Directors ("Board"). Ms. MacDougall will serve as a member of the Governance and Nominating, Human Resources and Compensation and Investment Committees.

"We are pleased to welcome Maggie as a new director to the Park Lawn Board," said Deborah Robinson, Chair of the Board. "Maggie's deep experience in working closely with similarly sized organizations, as well as the Canadian capital markets, will provide us with additional expertise as we execute on our growth strategy. Her addition to our team aligns with the Board's desire to balance skillset with experience, diversity and tenure."

Ms. MacDougall is the founder of Crescent Capital Partners Ltd., a boutique financial advisory firm serving mid-market and small cap companies in need of innovative corporate finance and capital markets solutions. Prior to founding Crescent Capital Partners, Ms. MacDougall was the Vice Chairman, Head of Research at Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., where she built and managed a high-performance team while implementing a structured approach to technology and processes improvements, advancing the Canadian institutional ranking from #12 to #9 overall and from #3 to #1 small cap in less than three years. She has over 19 years of experience in financial services and has been repeatedly ranked as a TopGun Analyst in the Brendan Wood International's Worldwide Equity Capital Markets Performance Canadian Equities Report. Prior to joining Stifel, Ms. MacDougall was a Senior Partner at an independent investment dealer, a role she held for 11 years after spending 3 years as part of the award-winning Focus + team at Goodman and Company Investment Counsel, which is today known as 1832.

Important Reminder

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, March 8, 2024. Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Dial-in Number: Toll Free (888) 506-0062 | Conference ID: 392376

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call. The Company's complete financial results can be found at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.parklawncorp.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, March 22, 2024 and can be accessed as follows: Dial-in Number: Toll Free (877) 481-4010 | Conference ID: 50020. Alternatively, the conference will also be available on the Company's website at www.parklawncorp.com.

(1) Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Field EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Earnings per share diluted are a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on this non-IFRS financial measure.

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC is the largest publicly traded Canadian-owned funeral, cremation and cemetery provider. PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and seventeen U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.plcorp.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted Net Earnings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and their related per share amounts, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Field EBITDA, Adjusted Field EBITDA margin, Acquired Operations and Comparable Operations are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Such measures are presented in this news release because management of PLC believes that such measures are relevant in evaluating PLC's operating performance. Such measures, as computed by PLC, may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar organizations and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by such other organizations.

The Company defines Acquired Operations as business units or operating locations acquired by the Company during the period from January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2023. The Company defines Comparable Operations as business units or operating locations owned by the Company for the entire period from January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2023.

The following tables indicate how the Company reconciles Adjusted Net Earnings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Field EBITDA and their related per share amount, and Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Field EBITDA margin to the nearest IFRS measure.

Adjusted Net Earnings

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net (Loss) Earnings $ (19,260,833 ) $ 5,290,953 Adjusted for the impact of: Amortization of intangible assets 530,532 320,406 Fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps 1,513,834 - Share based compensation 1,934,449 802,425 Acquisition and integration costs 1,552,292 2,455,264 Other (income) expenses 28,385,939 86,346 Tax effect on the above items (5,943,219 ) (683,138 ) Adjusted Net Earnings $ 8,712,994 $ 8,272,256

Adjusted Net Earnings - per share Basic $ 0.256 $ 0.240 Diluted $ 0.247 $ 0.239 Weighted Average Shares Basic 33,969,493 34,400,418 Diluted 35,298,089 34,641,420

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (24,480,256 ) $ 8,146,293 Adjusted for the impact of: Finance costs 5,579,526 2,839,058 Depreciation and amortization 4,475,166 3,097,311 Cost of cemetery property 1,602,847 2,345,892 EBITDA (12,822,717 ) 16,428,554 Fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps 1,513,834 - Share based compensation 1,934,449 802,425 Acquisition and integration costs 1,552,292 2,455,264 Other (income) expenses 28,385,939 86,346 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,563,797 $ 19,772,589



EBITDA - per share Basic $ (0.377 ) $ 0.478 Diluted $ (0.377 ) $ 0.474 Adjusted EBITDA - per share Basic $ 0.605 $ 0.575 Diluted $ 0.583 $ 0.571 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 33,969,493 34,400,418 Diluted 35,298,089 34,641,420

Adjusted Field EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Cemetery Funeral Home Corporate Total Revenue Sales $ 30,529,613 $ 53,236,684 $ - $ 83,766,297 Income from care and maintenance funds 2,410,876 - - 2,410,876 Interest and other income 1,414,870 439,275 54,473 1,908,618 Total revenue 34,355,359 53,675,959 54,473 88,085,791 Operating expenses Cost of sales 7,556,421 7,800,373 - 15,356,794 General and administrative 9,019,316 27,199,916 - 36,219,232 Maintenance 5,037,667 1,282,750 - 6,320,417 Advertising and selling 4,280,366 2,553,619 - 6,833,985 Total operating expenses 25,893,770 38,836,658 - 64,730,428 Revenue less operating expenses 8,461,589 14,839,301 54,473 23,355,363 Other expenses Corporate general and administrative - - 8,339,047 8,339,047 Amortization of intangibles 15,550 492,719 22,263 530,532 Finance costs 123,948 381,966 5,073,612 5,579,526 Fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps - - 1,513,834 1,513,834 Share-based incentive compensation - - 1,934,449 1,934,449 Acquisition and integration costs 7,198 358,902 1,186,192 1,552,292 Other (income) expenses - (3,052 ) 28,388,991 28,385,939 Total other expenses 146,696 1,230,535 46,458,388 47,835,619 (Loss) earnings before income taxes 8,314,893 13,608,766 (46,403,915 ) (24,480,256 ) Income tax expense 2,245,021 3,674,367 (11,138,811 ) (5,219,423 ) Net (loss) earnings for the period $ 6,069,872 $ 9,934,399 $ (35,265,104 ) $ (19,260,833 )

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to (Loss) earnings before income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA is broken down into Adjusted Field EBITDA (Cemetery and Funeral Home) and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Cemetery Funeral Home Corporate Total (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ 8,314,893 $ 13,608,766 $ (46,403,915 ) $ (24,480,256 ) Adjusted for the impact of: Finance Costs 123,948 381,966 5,073,612 5,579,526 Depreciation and amortization 571,329 3,729,583 174,254 4,475,166 Cost of cemetery property 1,591,452 11,395 - 1,602,847 EBITDA 10,601,622 17,731,710 (41,156,049 ) (12,822,717 ) Fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps - - 1,513,834 1,513,834 Share based compensation - - 1,934,449 1,934,449 Acquisition and integration costs 7,198 358,902 1,186,192 1,552,292 Other (income) expenses - (3,052 ) 28,388,991 28,385,939 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,608,820 $ 18,087,560 $ (8,132,583 ) $ 20,563,797

Adjusted Field EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Cemetery Funeral Home Corporate Total Revenue Sales $ 34,817,078 $ 47,863,935 $ - $ 82,681,013 Income from care and maintenance funds 2,342,930 - - 2,342,930 Interest and other income 822,809 228,839 68,100 1,119,748 Total revenue 37,982,817 48,092,774 68,100 86,143,691 Operating expenses Cost of sales 7,684,227 7,659,107 - 15,343,334 General and administrative 10,163,723 24,781,689 - 34,945,412 Maintenance 4,765,049 1,583,512 - 6,348,561 Advertising and selling 4,947,614 2,608,371 - 7,555,985 Total operating expenses 27,560,613 36,632,679 - 64,193,292 Revenue less operating expenses 10,422,204 11,460,095 68,100 21,950,399 Other expenses Corporate general and administrative - - 7,300,607 7,300,607 Amortization of intangibles 17,583 269,429 33,394 320,406 Finance costs 12,896 136,765 2,689,397 2,839,058 Share-based incentive compensation - - 802,425 802,425 Acquisition and integration costs - 845,945 1,609,319 2,455,264 Other (income) expenses (43,245 ) 2,209 127,382 86,346 Total other expenses (12,766 ) 1,254,348 12,562,524 13,804,106 (Loss) earnings before income taxes 10,434,970 10,205,747 (12,494,424 ) 8,146,293 Income tax expense 2,817,442 2,755,552 (2,717,654 ) 2,855,340 Net (loss) earnings for the period $ 7,617,528 $ 7,450,195 $ (9,776,770 ) $ 5,290,953

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to (Loss) earnings before income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA is broken down into Adjusted Field EBITDA (Cemetery and Funeral Home) and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Cemetery Funeral Home Corporate Total (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ 10,434,970 $ 10,205,747 $ (12,494,424 ) $ 8,146,293 Adjusted for the impact of: Finance Costs 12,896 136,765 2,689,397 2,839,058 Depreciation and amortization 582,466 2,339,955 174,890 3,097,311 Cost of cemetery property 2,326,007 13,876 6,009 2,345,892 EBITDA 13,356,339 12,696,343 (9,624,128 ) 16,428,554 Share based compensation - - 802,425 802,425 Acquisition and integration costs - 845,945 1,609,319 2,455,264 Other (income) expenses (43,245 ) 2,209 127,382 86,346 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,313,094 $ 13,544,497 $ (7,085,002 ) $ 19,772,589

Adjusted Net Earnings

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net (Loss) Earnings $ (7,612,614 ) $ 25,124,765 Adjusted for the impact of: Amortization of intangible assets 1,624,976 1,184,641 Fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps 510,147 - Share based compensation 5,713,588 4,641,574 Acquisition and integration costs 7,524,424 7,046,469 Other (income) expenses 31,485,856 (1,352,075 ) Tax effect on the above items (8,821,202 ) (2,806,958 ) Adjusted Net Earnings $ 30,425,175 $ 33,838,416

Adjusted Net Earnings - per share Basic $ 0.893 $ 0.990 Diluted $ 0.874 $ 0.976 Weighted Average Shares Basic 34,078,939 34,173,743 Diluted 34,815,788 34,664,014

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 2022 (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (8,292,777 ) $ 35,633,528 Adjusted for the impact of: Finance costs 18,254,480 8,329,739 Depreciation and amortization 16,564,885 13,058,253 Cost of cemetery property 6,975,280 7,591,380 EBITDA 33,501,868 64,612,900 Fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps 510,147 - Share based compensation 5,713,588 4,641,574 Acquisition and integration costs 7,524,424 7,046,469 Other (income) expenses 31,485,856 (1,352,075 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,735,883 $ 74,948,868



EBITDA - per share Basic $ 0.983 $ 1.891 Diluted $ 0.962 $ 1.864 Adjusted EBITDA - per share Basic $ 2.310 $ 2.193 Diluted $ 2.261 $ 2.162 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 34,078,939 34,173,743 Diluted 34,815,788 34,664,014

Adjusted Field EBITDA

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Cemetery Funeral Home Corporate Total Revenue Sales $ 128,644,374 $ 203,418,011 $ - $ 332,062,385 Income from care and maintenance funds 9,958,758 - - 9,958,758 Interest and other income 4,357,360 990,422 232,026 5,579,808 Total revenue 142,960,492 204,408,433 232,026 347,600,951 Operating expenses Cost of sales 32,190,528 27,947,086 - 60,137,614 General and administrative 37,042,174 105,864,471 - 142,906,645 Maintenance 21,205,452 5,766,633 - 26,972,085 Advertising and selling 18,389,277 10,601,309 - 28,990,586 Total operating expenses 108,827,431 150,179,499 - 259,006,930 Revenue less operating expenses 34,133,061 54,228,934 232,026 88,594,021 Other expenses Corporate general and administrative - - 31,773,327 31,773,327 Amortization of intangibles 65,820 1,436,712 122,444 1,624,976 Finance costs 183,588 1,066,688 17,004,204 18,254,480 Fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps - - 510,147 510,147 Share-based incentive compensation - - 5,713,588 5,713,588 Acquisition and integration costs 40,604 874,521 6,609,299 7,524,424 Other (income) expenses - (57,813 ) 31,543,669 31,485,856 Total other expenses 290,012 3,320,108 93,276,678 96,886,798 (Loss) earnings before income taxes 33,843,049 50,908,826 (93,044,652 ) (8,292,777 ) Income tax expense 9,137,623 13,745,383 (23,563,169 ) (680,163 ) Net (loss) earnings for the period $ 24,705,426 $ 37,163,443 $ (69,481,483 ) $ (7,612,614 )

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to (Loss) earnings before income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA is broken down into Adjusted Field EBITDA (Cemetery and Funeral Home) and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Cemetery Funeral Home Corporate Total (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ 33,843,049 $ 50,908,826 $ (93,044,652 ) $ (8,292,777 ) Adjusted for the impact of: Finance Costs 183,588 1,066,688 17,004,204 18,254,480 Depreciation and amortization 3,061,792 12,787,011 716,082 16,564,885 Cost of cemetery property 6,927,005 48,275 - 6,975,280 EBITDA 44,015,434 64,810,800 (75,324,366 ) 33,501,868 Fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps - - 510,147 510,147 Share based compensation - - 5,713,588 5,713,588 Acquisition and integration costs 40,604 874,521 6,609,299 7,524,424 Other (income) expenses - (57,813 ) 31,543,669 31,485,856 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,056,038 $ 65,627,508 $ (30,947,663 ) $ 78,735,883

Adjusted Field EBITDA

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Cemetery Funeral Home Corporate Total Revenue Sales $ 136,963,786 $ 174,666,358 $ - $ 311,630,144 Income from care and maintenance funds 9,333,384 - - 9,333,384 Interest and other income 4,111,506 780,925 254,159 5,146,590 Total revenue 150,408,676 175,447,283 254,159 326,110,118 Operating expenses Cost of sales 29,834,454 25,269,625 - 55,104,079 General and administrative 41,881,252 91,312,530 - 133,193,782 Maintenance 21,624,899 5,323,833 - 26,948,732 Advertising and selling 19,731,648 10,292,513 - 30,024,161 Total operating expenses 113,072,253 132,198,501 - 245,270,754 Revenue less operating expenses 37,336,423 43,248,782 254,159 80,839,364 Other expenses Corporate general and administrative - - 25,355,488 25,355,488 Amortization of intangibles - 1,051,066 133,575 1,184,641 Finance costs 449,335 578,936 7,301,468 8,329,739 Share-based incentive compensation - - 4,641,574 4,641,574 Acquisition and integration costs 4,418 1,670,216 5,371,835 7,046,469 Other (income) expenses (1,904,476 ) 11,283 541,118 (1,352,075 ) Total other expenses (1,450,723 ) 3,311,501 43,345,058 45,205,836 (Loss) earnings before income taxes 38,787,146 39,937,281 (43,090,899 ) 35,633,528 Income tax expense 10,472,529 10,783,067 (10,746,833 ) 10,508,763 Net (loss) earnings for the period $ 28,314,617 $ 29,154,214 $ (32,344,066 ) $ 25,124,765

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to (Loss) earnings before income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA is broken down into Adjusted Field EBITDA (Cemetery and Funeral Home) and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Cemetery Funeral Home Corporate Total (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ 38,787,146 $ 39,937,281 $ (43,090,899 ) $ 35,633,528 Adjusted for the impact of: Finance Costs 449,335 578,936 7,301,468 8,329,739 Depreciation and amortization 3,389,610 9,122,953 545,690 13,058,253 Cost of cemetery property 7,508,956 58,386 24,038 7,591,380 EBITDA 50,135,047 49,697,556 (35,219,703 ) 64,612,900 Share based compensation - - 4,641,574 4,641,574 Acquisition and integration costs 4,418 1,670,216 5,371,835 7,046,469 Other (income) expenses (1,904,476 ) 11,283 541,118 (1,352,075 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,234,989 $ 51,379,055 $ (24,665,176 ) $ 74,948,868

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of PLC and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on PLC's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding: PLC's 2024 Financial Outlook; statements regarding its anticipated annual average acquisition spend; that the Company will be able to grow both organically and inorganically; projections regarding anticipated increase in corporate costs during the calendar year; that the Christy-Smith acquisition will add approximately $437,391 in Adjusted EBITDA annually; and that the Crippin acquisition will add approximately $703,404 in Adjusted EBITDA annually. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including the assumptions described above with respect to PLC's 2024 Financial Outlook; the normalization of the death rate, that the CAD to USD exchange rate remains consistent, the Christy-Smith and Crippin acquisitions will perform as expected, PLC will be able to implement business improvements and costs savings, PLC will be able to retain key personnel, there will be no unexpected expenses occurring as a result of contemplated acquisitions, multiples remain at or below levels paid by PLC for previously announced acquisitions, the acquisition and financing markets remain accessible, capital can be obtained at reasonable costs and PLC's current business lines operate and obtain synergies as expected, as well as those regarding present and future business strategies, the environment in which PLC will operate in the future, expected revenues, expansion plans and PLC's ability to achieve its goals and acquisitions targets.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the impact of higher interest rates on PLC's business, adverse economic and financial market conditions; a declining level of commercial activity and the resulting negative impact on the demand for, and prices of, PLC's products and services, the impact of inflation on PLC's business; political conflict, including from economic sanctions imposed or to be imposed as a result thereof, and supply chain disruptions resulting therefrom and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in PLC's most recent Annual Information Form and most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedarplus.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, PLC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts discussed herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

