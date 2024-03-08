Regulatory News:
MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, releases its 2024 financial calendar*:
- March 28, 2024: Publication of 2023 annual financial results
- May 14, 2024: Publication of revenues for Q1 2024
- May 28, 2024: Annual General Shareholders Meeting
- September 19, 2024: Publication of half year financial results H1
- November 5, 2024: Publication of revenues for Q3 2024
*Indicative calendar could be subject to change.
All information about the Company and its presentations to investors are available in the Investors section of its website: www.maatpharma.com/investors
About MaaT Pharma
MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307463341/en/
Contacts:
MaaT Pharma Investor Relations
Guilhaume DEBROAS, Ph.D.
Head of Investor Relations
+33 6 16 48 92 50
invest@maat-pharma.com
MaaT Pharma Media Relations
Pauline RICHAUD
Senior PR Corporate Communications Manager
+33 6 14 06 45 92
media@maat-pharma.com
Trophic Communications Corporate Communications
Jacob VERGHESE or
Priscilla PERRIN
+49 151 7441 6179
maat@trophic.eu