R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Funds

R&S Group acknowledges VERAISON's decision to gradually return capital to its shareholders



08.03.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST





News Release R&S Group acknowledges VERAISON's decision to gradually return capital to its shareholders Sissach/BL, Switzerland, 8 March 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) took note of the news release by VERAISON Capital AG ("VERAISON") published on 7 March 2024 wherein the asset manager informs about its decision to gradually return capital to its shareholders. VERAISON, through its SICAV Engagement Fund, acted as sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") VT5 Acquisition Company AG ("VT5") which successfully concluded the Initial Business Combination (De-SPAC) with R&S Group at the end of last year. This resulted in the listing of RSGN at SIX Swiss Exchange on 13 December 2023. As sponsor, VERAISON - after redemptions tendered in the De-SPAC process and selling shares previously held as investor - still holds approximately 6% of RSGN shares which are restricted by lock-up commitment until 13 December 2024. R&S Group acknowledges VERAISON's decision to gradually return capital to its shareholders and is prepared to support VERAISON in the sale of their RSGN shares whereby the lock-up commitment shall be maintained. Calendar 2024

21 March Preliminary 2023 key figures

17 April 2023 full-year results

28 May Annual General Meeting

24 July Trading update

11 September 2024 half-year results Contacts

Investor Relations

Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com Media

Nicolas Weidmann

Phone: +41 79 372 29 81

Email: media@the-rsgroup.com

About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG ("R&S Group", the "company") is headquartered in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With six manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland and the Middle East, R&S Group serves its domestic and various European export markets with small and medium power and distribution transformers and other components in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN following its successful business combination with VT5 Acquisition AG, a previously Swiss-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com .

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



File: R&S Group acknowledges VERAISON's decision to gradually return capital to its shareholders





End of Media Release

