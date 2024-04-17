R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results
R&S Group publishes annual report 2023 with strong sales and record profitability and confirms good start into 2024 with high cash conversion
Sissach/BL, Switzerland, 17 April 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today published its inaugural annual report as a publicly listed company, wherein the Group reports on the significant milestones achieved in 2023, not least of which were record sales growth and profitability. The Group confirms its outlook for 2024 and its mid-term targets. The Sustainability report also published today outlines R&S Group's progress and ambitions towards environmental, social and governance measures as contributors to long-term value creation.
The high cash inflow allowed a first partial amortization of CHF 2.5 million of the bank loan raised in connection with the initial business combination and stock exchange listing in December 2023.
Financial results 2023 and dividend proposal
Based on the strong results, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 May 2024 a dividend of CHF 0.25 per share out of capital contribution reserves.
Proposal for a capital band
Heinz Kundert, Chairperson of R&S Group, states: «Creating a capital band shall provide R&S Group with the desired flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities which may also include inorganic growth. We will carefully handle the potential exclusion of pre-emptive rights by providing limits with the intention to ensure that shareholders' rights shall be preserved. We are convinced that creating a capital band for flexibility will even increase the value creation potential of R&S Group.»
Sustainability
1 without figures of plant in Czech Republic (SERW), which was divested on 5 December 2023
