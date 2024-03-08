Workiva: The Board's Role in Driving Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Workiva
Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO of Competent Boards, and Paul Washington, executive director of The Conference Board ESG Center, join co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss the pivotal role that boards play in advancing and achieving corporate sustainability objectives. Listen in as they discuss how boards prepare to meet today's economic, environmental, and social challenges.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Workiva
View the original press release on accesswire.com