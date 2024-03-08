Anzeige
Freitag, 08.03.2024
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2024 | 16:26
130 Leser
Workiva: The Board's Role in Driving Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Workiva

Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO of Competent Boards, and Paul Washington, executive director of The Conference Board ESG Center, join co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss the pivotal role that boards play in advancing and achieving corporate sustainability objectives. Listen in as they discuss how boards prepare to meet today's economic, environmental, and social challenges.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
