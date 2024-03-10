ATX unchanged in week 10, from now on continuous auction for Austrian government bonds and International Women's Day on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Bloomberg wrote that VIG and Uniqa may be targets of Italian Generali, VIG was bestperformer. News came from Valneva, Vienna Stock Exchange, Addiko, Palfinger, Uniqa and Zumtobel. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR unchanged at 7.494,85 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -1,59%. Up to now there were 24 days with a positive and 25 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,2% away, from the low 1,6%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Friday with 0,11%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,22%. These are the best-performers this week: Austriacard Holdings AG 7% in front of VIG 3,54% and EVN 3,33%. And the ...

