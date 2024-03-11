Anti-money laundering module helps accelerate compliance and onboarding process

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) U.K. has released an anti-money laundering module (AML) within CCH iFirm®, its cloud-based practice management and compliance software platform. Wolters Kluwer CCH iFirm AML seamlessly integrates with CCH Central, Wolters Kluwer TAA's on-premise system, reducing the need to rekey data into a separate system and helping to speed up the AML compliance process and client onboarding.

"We realize that compliance with AML and know-your-customer [KYC] requirements is vital for accounting firms, especially in light of continually shifting regulations. CCH iFirm AML helps to transform the way companies manage their AML duties, helping them mitigate the risks associated with poor AML and KYC practices," said Natasha Chryssafi, Director of Product Management, Wolters Kluwer TAA U.K.

As a cloud-based solution CCH iFirm AML provides accounting practices with the flexibility to manage AML compliance from anywhere at any time. In addition, it will offer biometric KYC using facial recognition to identify and authenticate individuals. This will remove the need to scan and email documents and check photos, helping to ensure secure and efficient identity verification, alongside a standard AML check.

Given the importance of having the highest quality data for checking purposes, CCH iFirm AML has access to leading credit bureaus and governmental data sets. The accuracy, completeness, timeliness, consistency and relevance of data is fundamental to detecting, preventing, and reporting potential money laundering activities effectively.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

