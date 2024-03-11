Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNM8 | ISIN: US71910P2039 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.03.24
22:00 Uhr
0,950 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOENIX MOTOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOENIX MOTOR INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2024 | 12:02
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: Phoenix to Host Investor Meetings at the 36th Annual Roth Conference March 17-19, 2024

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq:PEV) (the "Company" or "Phoenix"), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, announced today that its management team is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the 36th Annual Roth Conference which runs from Sunday March 17th through Tuesday March 19th in Dana Point, California. Denton Peng, Phoenix's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Hastings, its Chief Investment Officer, will be on hand to meet with investors and discuss its recent acquisition of the Transit Business from Proterra.

Phoenix's most recent investor materials can be accessed via its website at https://phoenixmotorcars.com/investor-relations/investor-overview/default.aspx.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc., a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Contact

Mark Hastings, Chief Investment Officer
marketing@phoenixmotorcars.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Motorcars Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.