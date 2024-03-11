Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: Phoenix to Host Investor Meetings at the 36th Annual Roth Conference March 17-19, 2024

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq:PEV) (the "Company" or "Phoenix"), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, announced today that its management team is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the 36th Annual Roth Conference which runs from Sunday March 17th through Tuesday March 19th in Dana Point, California. Denton Peng, Phoenix's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Hastings, its Chief Investment Officer, will be on hand to meet with investors and discuss its recent acquisition of the Transit Business from Proterra.

Phoenix's most recent investor materials can be accessed via its website at https://phoenixmotorcars.com/investor-relations/investor-overview/default.aspx.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc., a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

