Montag, 11.03.2024
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
WKN: A403MT | ISIN: SE0021513108
Frankfurt
11.03.24
09:05 Uhr
0,167 Euro
+0,001
+0,60 %
GlobeNewswire
11.03.2024 | 16:34
78 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New convertible loan for trading, CORTUS ENERGY KV4 (121/24)

With effect from March 12, 2024, the convertible loan in Cortus Engergy AB will
be listed on the list for STO FN Convertible Bonds. 

Cortus Energy AB's convertible loan has a nominal value of 1 SEK. The loan has
an annual interest rate of 13.5% percent. The interest is paid out in cash
during the duration of the convertible loan. The maturity date of the loan is
2026-01-20. Last trading day will be January 16, 2026. 



Instrument:  CORTUS ENERGY KV4
-------------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0021513116   
-------------------------------
Trading lot: 1        
-------------------------------





Conver The conversion price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted  
tible  average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth 
 rate:  Market during the 10 days of trading preceding each conversion period. 
     The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0,30 SEK and a    
     minimum of 0,07 SEK. Interest will be paid out during the duration of 
     the convertible loan at following days; 2024-04-20, 2024-07-20,    
     2024-10-20, 2025-01-20, 2025-04-20, 2025-07-20, 2025-10-20 and     
     2026-01-20.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Conver 2024-06-03 - 2024-06-18                         
sion  2024-12-02 - 2024-12-13                         
 perio 2025-06-02 - 2025-06-16                         
ds:   2025-12-01 - 2025-12-12                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tradin CE_KV4                                 
g                                        
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short  CE KV4                                 
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market STO FN Convertible Bonds                        
 Segme                                     
nt:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Segmen FNSE                                  
t MIC                                      
 Code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
