Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New convertible loan for trading, CORTUS ENERGY KV4 (121/24)

With effect from March 12, 2024, the convertible loan in Cortus Engergy AB will be listed on the list for STO FN Convertible Bonds. Cortus Energy AB's convertible loan has a nominal value of 1 SEK. The loan has an annual interest rate of 13.5% percent. The interest is paid out in cash during the duration of the convertible loan. The maturity date of the loan is 2026-01-20. Last trading day will be January 16, 2026. Instrument: CORTUS ENERGY KV4 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021513116 ------------------------------- Trading lot: 1 ------------------------------- Conver The conversion price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted tible average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth rate: Market during the 10 days of trading preceding each conversion period. The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0,30 SEK and a minimum of 0,07 SEK. Interest will be paid out during the duration of the convertible loan at following days; 2024-04-20, 2024-07-20, 2024-10-20, 2025-01-20, 2025-04-20, 2025-07-20, 2025-10-20 and 2026-01-20. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conver 2024-06-03 - 2024-06-18 sion 2024-12-02 - 2024-12-13 perio 2025-06-02 - 2025-06-16 ds: 2025-12-01 - 2025-12-12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin CE_KV4 g code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short CE KV4 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market STO FN Convertible Bonds Segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segmen FNSE t MIC Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.