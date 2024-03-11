Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/4/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
92,8300
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/5/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
93,3353
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/6/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
94,7388
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/7/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
95,4900
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/8/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
96,1874
XPAR
TOTAL
105 265
94,5163
