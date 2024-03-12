Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area ("GLA"), convenes its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes as well as CTP's 2023 Annual Report.

The AGM will be held at 9.30 AM CET on Tuesday 23 April 2024 at The Dylan Amsterdam, Keizersgracht 384, 1016 GB, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The agenda will include several items such as a proposal to adopt the Company's 2023 annual accounts, to determine the final dividend over the 2023 financial year, to adopt the remuneration policy and to appoint two new non-executive members of the Board.

The AGM will be held in a hybrid form. Shareholders may attend the AGM in-person or virtually via the online platform of the AGM and to vote and ask questions in writing before and during the meeting.

The convocation notice, the full agenda with explanatory notes, the 2023 Annual Report, as well as all other documents related to the AGM, can be found on the page https://www.ctp.eu/investors/shareholder-meetings.

About CTP

CTP Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 11.8 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 December 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

