

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, International Game Technology plc (IGT) said it expects revenues for the first quarter of about $1.0 billion and revenue outlook for the full-year 2024 in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $1.08 for the quarter and $4.40 billion for the year.



The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on April 9, 2024 to shareholders on record on March 26, 2024.



