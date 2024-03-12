Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023

DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023 
12-March-2024 / 13:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company"): Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023 
Further to the release of its Full Year Results on 5 March 2023, the Company announces that it has today published its 
Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Annual Report"). 
The Annual Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Company's website. The direct link to 
download the Annual Report is: 
https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/ 
The Annual Report has been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation. A 
copy of the Annual Report has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and is available 
at: 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Lindi Pratt 
lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk 
+44 (0) 7471 140065 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  309238 
EQS News ID:  1856863 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 09:28 ET (13:28 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
