Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023 12-March-2024 / 13:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company"): Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2023 Further to the release of its Full Year Results on 5 March 2023, the Company announces that it has today published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Annual Report"). The Annual Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Company's website. The direct link to download the Annual Report is: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/ The Annual Report has been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation. A copy of the Annual Report has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and is available at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism For further information please contact: Lindi Pratt lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk +44 (0) 7471 140065 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: ACS TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 309238 EQS News ID: 1856863 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

