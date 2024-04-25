Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
25.04.24
09:10 Uhr
8,300 Euro
+0,100
+1,22 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
25.04.2024 | 08:31
Travis Perkins plc - first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 March 2024

DJ Travis Perkins plc - first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 March 2024 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins plc - first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 March 2024 
25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 April 2024 
 
Travis Perkins plc, a leading partner to the construction industry, announces its first quarter trading update for the 
three months to 31 March 2024 
 
As anticipated, trading remained challenging as macroeconomic uncertainty continues to impact demand across the 
construction sector. This resulted in Group revenue being down by (3.7)%* in the first quarter. 
 
The General Merchant business continues to gain market share but, with trading volumes remaining subdued, sales across 
the Merchanting segment were down by (4.4)%* in the quarter. Pricing has largely stabilised but remains lower than 
prior year, primarily due to the rollover impact of timber deflation, with this trend expected to continue through the 
first half of the year. 
 
Toolstation UK, facing into weak RMI demand, saw revenues decline by (0.9)%*. The business remains focused on 
delivering long-term loyalty and sustainable value leadership whilst driving benefits from recent infrastructure 
investment. 
 
Following the delivery of GBP35m of cost savings from a reduction in regional and central headcount, work continues to 
address loss-making activities within the Group's portfolio and to access longer-term structural benefits. These will 
be achieved through the simplification of the Group's operating model, reducing supply chain costs and harnessing the 
benefits from new technology. Management will provide an update on progress at the Group's half year results on 6th 
August 2024. 
 
Q1 2024            Merchanting Toolstation Group 
Price and mix         (4.2)%   2.5%    (3.1)% 
Like-for-like volume     0.0%    (3.4)%   (0.6)% 
Like-for-like revenue growth (4.2%)   (0.9)%   (3.7)% 
Network changes        (0.2)%   0.9%    0.0% 
Trading days         (1.6)%   1.2%    (1.2)% 
Total revenue growth     (6.0)%   1.2%    (4.9)%

* Trading day adjusted

Enquiries: 

Travis Perkins           FGS Global 
Matt Worster            Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548        +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk  TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  317749 
EQS News ID:  1888773 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888773&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

