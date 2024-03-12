Anzeige
12.03.2024
Workiva: Staying Ahead of Reporting Regulations [Webinar]

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Workiva

Staying Ahead of Reporting Regulations

Thursday, March 14th

11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. ET

Join Workiva and PwC for a webinar exploring the results of the 2024 Executive Benchmark on Integrated Reporting, a survey of more than 800 corporate executives and 100 institutional investors across North America. Leaders from both organizations will discuss how financial and ESG reporting are evolving amid new regulations-including the SEC's climate disclosure rule.

Register Now

Attendees can earn one complimentary CPE credit for their participation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

