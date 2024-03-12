Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - Q Battery Metals (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB), a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of critical and precious metals, is preparing to drill two of its Quebec properties. The company expects to complete its review and make its final choice of a contractor shortly for diamond drill programs at both its La Corne South lithium project and McKenzie East gold project, both located 25 km north of Val d'Or, Quebec, within 5 km of each other.





The company has 100% interest in several mineral claims within Quebec, including the recently acquired Versant rare earth elements property. Exploration to date at the La Corne South lithium project, which covers 10 kilometres of the La Corne Batholith, has identified potential for lithium mineralization along with Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization.

The best lithium value of 622 ppm was obtained from blocks of rock found at surface on the margin of a ridge of outcrop. Two samples were taken from these blocks, both of which returned elevated Lithium, along with Cesium, Aluminum and Beryllium, all indicators for pegmatite that can potentially be lithium bearing. The float blocks are interpreted as having been derived from a nearby source.

A number of surface outcrops and diamond drilling intercepts containing massive sulphide have been documented on the La Corne South property, with historic trenching uncovering a series of massive sulphide bodies on the property that were sampled primarily for gold content.

Diamond drilling in 1971, 1972, 1978, 1987, and 2004 by previous operators intercepted massive sulphide bodies, only some of which were assayed for base metals. Noranda drill hole FIE-04-02 intercepted 2.2 metres of massive sulphide at 125 metres in depth, assaying 0.7% Cu, 18gpt Ag, 0.2 gpt Au and 0.3% Zn. Sullico Mines Ltd 1971 hole F 71-1 intercepted 5.5 m of massive sulphide returning 0.2% Cu and 0.29% Zn.

Q Battery completed deep-penetrating Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying and identified of a group of strong EM anomalies located between 10 and 130 metres below surface with depth extensions of 75 to 350 metres trending north-south through the property, which are interpreted as potential sulphide bodies. An Induced Polarization survey on the La Corne South is planned for Spring 2024 which will add to the geophysical data obtained from the previously completed drone-supported magnetics and ground TDEM surveys to provide more definition for eventual diamond drilling of both lithium and VMS targets.

At McKenzie East, a proposed drill program is currently in the process of permitting to test and expand upon results obtained from the 2021- Phase 1 drilling that included 1.185 grams per tonne gold over one metre from hole MKE-21-01 as well as intercepts of greater than 0.5 g/t from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08. Hole MKE-21-03 showed the most promise from the drilling campaign, where geologist observations indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate one millimetre by two millimetres in size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval.

Q Battery Metals is also planning to expand exploration into the southern claim block in order to test for gold-silver quartz veins similar to those exposed within adjoining claims at the Maruska showing, where in 2023, the company obtained a rock sample that included chips from a number of the exposed quartz-pyrite veins. The sample returned 3.41 grams per tonne gold and 2.58 grams per tonne silver, confirming the presence of precious metals in the Maruska vein system. Management is very interested in this documented gold showing due to its location very near to the south block of the company's McKenzie East claims.

Management cautions that results obtained from adjoining properties are not direct indications for potential on the Q Battery Metals claims.

The shares are trading at $0.02. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.QMetalsCorp.com, or contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923.

