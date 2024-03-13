Anzeige
Biovica International: Interventional DiviTum TKa Trial Launches at Washington University

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announces that a clinical trial, BettER, is being launched at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The study is aimed at evaluating whether patients with HR+ HER2- metastatic or unresectable breast cancer benefit from DiviTum® TKa

"We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Washington University on another trial. This time it is a translational trial, which if successful would pave the way for increased uptake of DiviTum TKa, for the benefit of breast cancer patients," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

"We are excited to offer patients with ER+ HER2- advanced breast cancer the opportunity to incorporate TK testing with the goal of further tailoring treatment, reducing unnecessary toxicity and improving patient outcomes," says Katherine Clifton, M.D who is a breast medical oncologist and the lead investigator of the trial at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The BettER study seeks to evaluate the impact of early therapeutic switching based on biomarker-driven insights, utilizing DiviTum TKa to guide treatment decisions. The study will enroll 50 patients, assessing the effectiveness of modifying treatment based on TKa levels measured at baseline and shortly after treatment initiation. Patients demonstrating insufficient TKa suppression will be recommended for an alternative therapy, potentially enhancing treatment outcomes.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Interventional DiviTum® TKa trial launches at Washington University

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

