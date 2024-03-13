Anzeige
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682
Frankfurt
13.03.24
15:29 Uhr
37,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,27 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2024 | 15:10
Vaisala Group: Vaisala has published its updated Remuneration Policy

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
March 13, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala has published its updated Remuneration Policy

Vaisala Corporation has published its updated Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies. The policy is available on the company's website at vaisala.com/investorsand as an attachment to this release. The company's remuneration practices have been reviewed and enhanced to ensure that they stay aligned with the evolving market practices and industry trends. The policy notices the role of sustainability in Vaisala's success, and therefore, environmental and social sustainability targets are integrated into the incentive plans. The updated Remuneration Policy will be presented for the Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2024.


Additional information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com

Attachment

  • Vaisala_Remuneration_Policy_for_Governing_Bodies_2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b6dc6c12-778d-4532-bd54-528e7edceccb)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
