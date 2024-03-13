RWE has commenced construction of 330 MW of solar capacity across seven sites in the United Kingdom. Two of the sites will include co-located battery storage (BESS), while the other five projects will be designed for future storage integration. RWE has begun construction of seven new solar and co-located battery projects in the United Kingdom. The seven sites, located from North Devon to Lincolnshire, will have a combined installed solar capacity of 330 MW. The developer will install a 35 MW BESS at the Langford site and a 10 MW BESS at the Claydon site. It said it is building the other five sites ...

