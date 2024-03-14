Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
13.03.24
19:48 Uhr
0,971 Euro
+0,009
+0,94 %
Dow Jones News
14.03.2024 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Update on year-end 2023 oil reserves

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Update on year-end 2023 oil reserves 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Update on year-end 2023 oil reserves 
14-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
14 March 2024 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Update on year-end 2023 oil reserves 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel') today updates on oil reserves across its portfolio. 
 
Working interest oil reserves (MMbbls) 1P  2P  3P 
31 December 2022            68.9 92.2 125.6 
Production               (4.5) (4.5)  (4.5) 
Revision of previous estimates     (1.0) 4.0  (1.8) 
Acquisitions and disposals        -  (2.7)  (8.4) 
31 December 2023            63.4 88.9 110.9

International petroleum consultants DeGolyer and MacNaughton, working on behalf of the operator DNO, assess that Tawke licence (Genel 25% working interest) gross year-end 2023 2P reserves stood at 326 MMbbls, compared to 327 MMbbls at year-end 2022, after adjusting for production of 17 MMbbls and an upward technical revision of 16 MMbbls. Genel continues to retain 11.7 MMbbls of these 2P Resources, associated with the Tawke field Enhanced Oil Recovery project, as 2C.

At Taq Taq (44% working interest, joint operator), gross 2P reserves stood at 23.4 MMbbls at year-end 2023 (23.9 MMbbls at end-2022), following production of 0.5 MMbbls.

Genel previously booked 2.8 MMbbls of net 2P reserves at Sarta (30% working interest, operator). The Sarta PSC terminated on 1 December 2023. 

Working interest oil reserves (MMbbls) Tawke Taq Taq 
31 December 2022            78.9 10.5 
Production               (4.3) (0.2) 
Technical revisions           4.0   - 
31 December 2023            78.6 10.3

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 309537 
EQS News ID:  1858265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

