Partex NV Forges Collaboration with Sanofi in AI-Based Dossier Enrichment for Out-Licensing



Partex NV Forges Collaboration with Sanofi in AI-Based Dossier Enrichment for Out-Licensing Frankfurt, Germany; 14 March 2024 - Partex Group, a pioneer in AI-driven drug discovery, today announces a collaboration with global pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, aimed at using Partex's advanced AI technology to enhance the value of Sanofi's out-licensing portfolio. Building upon the success of a pilot project conducted in 2022, this new collaboration centres around the expansion of an innovative approach which leverages Partex's AI arm, Innoplexus, and its proprietary AI technology to identify new indications within Sanofi's out-licensing portfolio. Through meticulous indication expansion, prioritization, and lab validation studies, the collaboration endeavours to uncover fresh prospects for Sanofi's out-licensing portfolio. As a crucial component of this collaboration, Innoplexus will embark on a journey to scan, analyse, and enrich multiple out-licensing asset candidates, spanning therapeutic areas. The overarching vision is to explore avenues for repurposing or repositioning these assets for out-licensing focusing on patients' needs. Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, CEO of Partex, expresses enthusiasm about this innovative milestone collaboration, stating, "Our collaboration with Sanofi exemplifies our dedication to driving innovation in drug discovery. By harnessing the power of AI, we aspire to unlock the hidden potential within Sanofi's out-licensing portfolio and bring hope to patients suffering from unmet medical needs. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technology." The collaboration is already in motion, with the selection of the first three assets for AI predictions, set to be completed in 2024. Partex will receive an upfront cash component at the start of the collaboration and an opportunity to receive additional future financial incentives.

About Partex: With the power of AI at its core, the Partex Group delivers faster, lower-cost healthcare innovations, validated by wet-lab and real-world evidence. Our pioneering digital platform enables smarter decision-making throughout the entire value chain. Partex's pioneering digital life-science platform leverages the largest knowledge graph in the industry to impact the full pharma and healthcare value chain. Our agile teams use a flexible and scalable approach for data exchange and insight generation to enable maximally informed decision-making. To further solidify the translation of AI-generated predictions into tangible outcomes, Partex's Contract Research Organization (CRO), Assay.Works, has the capability to conduct wet lab validation for selected indications upon client's request. This critical step underscores the commitment to delivering safe and efficacious therapies to patients. We deliver value to patients, clients and investors through faster, lower-cost healthcare innovations with an increased probability of success. With a global presence that extends from Asia-Pacific to the Americas, with offices currently in India, Germany, Switzerland and the USA, Partex's vision is to transform the Life Science Industry by solving the inefficiency problem in drug discovery & development using Big Data & Artificial Intelligence. Partex group companies: https://www.partex.io/ , https://www.innoplexus.com/ , https://www.cureteq.com/ , http://www.amrit.ai, https://www.assay.works/ , https://perpetualblock.io/ . For more information, visit https://www.partex.io/ and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .



