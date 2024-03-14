

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L) Thursday reported profit before tax of 83.9 million pounds for the full year, 8.4 percent higher than 77.4 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Profit after taxation declined to 48 million pounds or 20.2p per share from 56.8 million pounds or 24.3p per share a year ago, impacted by exceptional tax expense.



The company incurred an exceptional tax expense of 4 million pounds for the year compared with tax benefit of 10.5 million pounds last year.



Excluding this, Profit after taxation was 52 million pounds or 21.9p per share compared with 46.3 million pounds or 19.8p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year grew to 767.8 million pounds from 645.5 million pounds in the previous year.



The Board has declared 10.8% increase in the final dividend to 7.2p per share, to be paid on May 11 to shareholders of record on April 12.



