TRON integrated with Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Blockchain Adoption



14-March-2024 / 12:25 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | March 13, 2024 12:07 AM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, March 12, 2024 - TRON DAO is glad to announce the integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This integration introduces the TRON Full Node on AWS, enabling users and developers to launch a TRON Full Node with unparalleled ease and efficiency. Seamless Full Node Deployment on AWS Through this integration, launching a TRON Full Node becomes as straightforward as clicking a button on AWS. This initiative is designed to lower the entry barrier for participating in the TRON network, fostering a more decentralized and robust blockchain ecosystem. The TRON Full Node available on AWS is based on the latest GreatVoyage-v4.7.3(Chilon) version, ensuring users have access to the most advanced features and security enhancements. Users can gain access to this integration here . Empowering Developers with Advanced Blockchain Solutions This integration is set to revolutionize how developers interact with blockchain technology. By utilizing AWS's powerful infrastructure, TRON Full Nodes can enhance DApp performance, availability, and scalability while maintaining the network's decentralized nature. This integration also offers comprehensive HTTP API and Grpc API support for external queries, making it easier for developers to build and deploy innovative blockchain applications. Future-Proofing Blockchain Development This integration aligns with TRON DAO's mission to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized internet. By leveraging AWS's extensive cloud services, TRON is making strides in ensuring its blockchain network is more accessible, reliable, and scalable for users worldwide. Stay tuned for further updates and developments from TRON DAO as they continue to push the boundaries of blockchain technology in collaboration with AWS. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of March 2023, it has over 215.73 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.24 billion total transactions, and over $24.47 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



