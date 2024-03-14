ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Releases SDK 3.0 Marking a Major Upgrade For Its Spatial Computing Platform

Setting New Standards for Augmented Reality Navigation and Immersive Engagement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of ARway V3.0, a groundbreaking update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The new V3.0 technology updates and features include peripheral markers, an SDK update, advanced SLAM, anchored floorplan pegs, updated location pin indicator, low light and stability notification, drift notification, and amenity pin uplift.

Watch a video of the new technology and features in V3.0 - click here

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway.ai commented, "We are thrilled to introduce ARway V3.0, a significant leap forward in the commercial application of augmented reality. With these enhancements, ARway is poised to capture a larger share of the growing IPN market, directly contributing to increased revenue and profitability. ARway is leveraging the latest in AR technology to create value for our users, partners, and investors. With ARway V3.0, we are setting the stage for the next generation of augmented reality navigation and experiences.

The ARway V3.0 update introduces a host of innovative features designed to enhance navigation accuracy, user engagement, and content creator flexibility. Some of the key features include:

Peripheral Markers: Improved customization and placement of QR codes and Image Access Points, expanding the application of AR navigation in diverse environments. Small, Medium, and Large access points are now available, which suit a variety of different locations depending on the size and features of the location such as confined areas like offices or small galleries, large areas such as department stores and stadiums, or spacious areas like airports, ensuring easy scanning from any distance.

3.0 SDK Update: Full integration of ARway app features into the SDK, empowering developers and partners to build custom AR-enhanced applications with advanced functionalities.

Advanced SLAM: Enhanced stability of large-scale AR experiences and navigation with computer vision upgrades in plane tracking and occlusion capabilities.

Anchored Floor Plan Pegs: Streamlined map creation process for faster and more accurate map alignments.

Updated Location Pin Indicator: Enhanced navigation with 360-degree directionality, providing users with more intuitive and comprehensive guidance.

Low Light and Stability Notifications: New alerts ensure optimal operating conditions, reducing interruptions and maintaining high-quality AR experiences. This feature will inform visitors that low light conditions and phone instability may cause drift or location inaccuracies.

Drift Notification: New alerts that ensures users stay on track. If they are drifting off the navigation path or if their location accuracy is declining, they will be notified to scan a nearby access point to correct their drift.

Amenity Pin Uplift: New shortcuts that provide instant access to amenities are now easy and convenient to find on the main screen. Users can easily find restrooms and other important amenities with ease.

The impact of ARway V3.0 extends beyond the platform itself, offering unprecedented opportunities for partners such as technology integrators, XR/AR developers, and digital agencies. These new features unlock possibilities for creating more compelling, customized AR experiences, fostering new business opportunities and driving growth within the AR ecosystem.

This news follows recent exciting news of multiple new global SaaS deals signed for the real estate, fashion and hospital industry, as well as the launch of a brand new website and pricing increase following significant growth and is anticipating upcoming expansions in the Company's Developer subscriptions and partnerships.

For more information about ARway V3.0 and its features, visit https://www.arway.ai/technology/

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

