Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) ("Argo") previously sponsored the University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty of Applied Science, civil engineering department Concrete Toboggan Team for a national competition which was held in Newfoundland in late February. The team's efforts were recognized for the innovative use of CHAR+ BioChar in their concrete blend achieving third place in Concrete Mix Design, Concrete Innovation and Concrete Sustainability. In a positive development, one of the other corporate sponsors of the toboggan team has now requested trial samples of CHAR+ BioChar for a comprehensive testing program. This testing by a major cement producer aims to develop a more environmentally friendly and potentially carbon-negative concrete.

According to Mr. Peter Hoyle, President of Argo, "While Argo continues to make strides in the traditional biochar soil enhancement market, we are also seeking additional outlets for CHAR+ BioChar, particularly in construction materials. The work about to be undertaken may open more industrial opportunities for our product."

The cement industry is recognized as one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. The incorporation of CHAR+ BioChar into cement composites represents a potential breakthrough in construction engineering. Utilizing this as a concrete admixture is emerging as a significant improvement for the construction industry, providing a cost-effective approach for CO2 sequestration. Globally, over 4 billion tons of concrete are produced annually, the addition of CHAR+ BioChar to the mix in small percentages represents significant amounts of biochar.

Argo would also like to announce that it is extending the marketing services arrangement with King Tide Media, for more information see news release February 4, 2024, for a period of up to 6 months with a budget of up to $50,000 USD per month. This arrangement may be terminated by the Company at any time during the period.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost extracts formulated specifically for high-value crops. The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018, and its production facilities have been expanded and relocated to Duncan, British Columbia, in a joint venture with Pacific Composting.

