CCH Tagetik expert solution achieved top ranking in eleven categories

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, today announces that its CCH Tagetik expert solution has a leading position in The Financial Consolidation Survey 24, a new annual report from BARC, one of Europe's leading analyst firms for business software.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance ESG, Wolters Kluwer, said: "Our leadership position in this new report is an important recognition of our commitment to continuous innovation and excellence in product development. We are focused on enabling and empowering our clients to drive digital transformation and access critical data and insights to deliver performance and manage risk."

The Financial Consolidation Survey 24 is based on findings from one of the world's largest and most comprehensive surveys of financial consolidation software users, conducted from September to October 2023. CCH Tagetik's breadth of strengths was showcased as it has achieved the top-ranking position in eleven categories including Functionality, Financial Reporting/Disclosure Management and Price to Value. The report also highlights that 95% of applicable respondents would definitely or probably recommend CCH Tagetik.

Dr. Christian Fuchs, BARC Senior Data Analytics Analyst, commented: "Our Financial Consolidation survey reflects the high level of satisfaction clients are reporting for CCH Tagetik solutions. It is a significant achievement to have been top ranked in eleven categories and this demonstrates the product's leadership position in the software market."

This recognition adds to the accolades that Wolters Kluwer has received for its financial consolidation solutions, most recently having been named as a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for its CCH Tagetik Financial Close and Consolidation Solution

CCH Tagetik is part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division, headed by CEO Karen Abramson. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

Further information on The Financial Consolidation Survey 24 and BARC can be found at: https://barc.com/de/reviews/, https://barc.com/de/reviews/data-tools/ and www.bi-survey.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314960530/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Whybrow

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mob: +44 7855 186713

sarah.whybrow@wolterskluwer.com