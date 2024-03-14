Iota Communications Inc.: US Ignite and Center for Sustainable Innovation Join Forces to Advance Community Engagement & Equity in Outdoor Air Quality Project

Collaboration on Innovative, Environmental Wellness Projects to Achieve United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / US Ignite, a renowned national nonprofit leader in fostering public-private partnerships for smart city initiatives, is teaming up with the Center for Sustainable Innovation (CSI), an IotaCommUnity initiative focused on increasing adoption of new technologies in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and advancing sustainability and wellness in communities. This groundbreaking project is scheduled to be implemented this summer focusing initially on outdoor air quality monitoring in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and will spearhead CSI's Community Engagement and Equity Strategy.

US Ignite will help CSI lay the foundations for building a community-centric approach to social impact and value creation in the community. Leveraging its reputation as a trusted partner, US Ignite consistently brings together a diverse ecosystem of local governments, businesses, foundations, and federal agencies. With a proven track record of successfully pairing financial investment with technical and organizational expertise, US Ignite is well-positioned to drive innovation in the realm of smart community initiatives through the implementation of new technologies.

The strategic partnership between CSI and US Ignite underscores a shared commitment to addressing pressing environmental concerns through cutting-edge technologies. By harnessing the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) networks, advanced data analytics, and a collaborative environment inclusive of universities and government, both parties aim to create a robust and comprehensive project centered on rich data and analysis.

"We commend the Center for Sustainable Innovation for their commitment to fostering a future where technology serves as a catalyst for positive change in our neighborhoods, and we welcome US Ignite as our newest community member," said Vicky Kistler, Community & Economic Development Director at the City of Allentown. "This initial collaboration between CSI and US Ignite addresses a vital area of impact for our community, and we're pleased to support their partnership." she added.

"US Ignite is thrilled to join forces with CSI and the City of Allentown in the pursuit of a healthier and more sustainable community. Our public-private partnership model, combined with CSI's collaborative ecosystem, will pave the way for a pioneering initiative in enhancing air quality monitoring in underserved communities," said Lee Davenport, Director of Community Development at US Ignite.

Through CSI's commitment to advancing global progress towards a sustainable future, this initial project is expected to achieve 10 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals including goal #11 "Sustainable Cities and Communities." The collaboration will not only focus on monitoring air quality but also on fostering community engagement and ensuring equity in access to crucial environmental data.

"Our partnership with US Ignite signifies a shared commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of communities. Together, we aim to create a model for effective community engagement and equity in the deployment of advanced environmental monitoring systems," remarked Terrence DeFranco, Executive Director at Center for Sustainable Innovation (CSI) and Chairman & CEO at IotaComm.

"The project aligns with our goals of introducing cutting-edge solutions into the fabric of communities by focusing on urban planning, resource management, and community engagement to build cities that are environmentally friendly and socially cohesive with improved resilience to environmental impacts. CSI and US Ignite aim to set a new standard for environmental monitoring initiatives and we could not be more excited about the future." he added.

As the organizations embark on this collaborative endeavor, they invite local stakeholders, residents, and businesses to participate actively in shaping a sustainable and healthier future for Allentown, Pennsylvania. The community is invited to sign up for updates at https://iotacommunity-csi.com/ and engage with the partnership's progress on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/iotacommunity-csi/.

ABOUT CENTER FOR SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION

The Center for Sustainable Innovation (CSI) is a public benefit corporation joint venture between Iota Communications Inc. and FINTECH.TV. As a pillar of the IotaCommUnity initiative, CSI is committed to increasing adoption of new technologies in line with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals and advancing sustainability and wellness in communities. Its purpose is to serve as a catalyst to positively impact communities by revitalizing local economies, spreading technology gains, and finding impactful solutions to challenges facing communities. The focus of CSI is to address how new, disruptive technological innovation such as blockchain, AI, digital assets, and metaverse enable new business models and change key industries, including manufacturing, logistics, utilities, health care, hospitality, and transportation, ultimately leading to significant and measurable economic and societal benefits. For more information about CSI, please visit: https://iotacommunity-csi.com/

ABOUT US IGNITE

?US Ignite is a high-tech nonprofit with a mission to accelerate the smart community movement. We work to guide communities into the connected future, create a path for private sector growth, and advance technology research that's at the heart of smarter development. For more information, visit us-ignite.org.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Public Relations / Media:

Kimberly Velez

VP, Head of Community & Investor Relations

IotaComm

Tel: (484) 861-2994

kvelez@iotacommunications.com

SOURCE: Iota Communications, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com