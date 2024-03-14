Thyssenkrupp nucera and Fraunhofer IKTS want to develop and mass produce electrolyzers based on solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) technology. They are now setting up a pilot plant in Germany that is scheduled to start operations in about a year. Thyssenkrupp nucera and Fraunhofer IKTS have launched a strategic partnership to develop and scale up the production of SOEC technology. Thyssenkrupp nucera expects to reach 1 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2030. The German company and Fraunhofer IKTS are now setting up a pilot plant in Germany that is scheduled to start operations in around one year. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...