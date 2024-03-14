The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 14.03.2024

ISIN Name

CH0110240600 Arbonia AG

CH0404880129 Asmallworld AG

CH0003583256 Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

CH0126881561 Swiss Re AG

