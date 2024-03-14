The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 14.03.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 14.03.2024
ISIN Name
CH0110240600 Arbonia AG
CH0404880129 Asmallworld AG
CH0003583256 Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
CH0126881561 Swiss Re AG
